A Whataburger restaurant is set to open in Whitehouse this fall, officials said Thursday.
On March 23, Whataburger, its franchise group DKT Investments and the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first-ever Whataburger in Whitehouse. The event will be at 1051 Highway 110, the future site of the restaurant.
The restaurant will bring more than 50 jobs to the community, officials said.
“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” said Ray Haskins, Chief Operating Officer at DKT Investments. “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”
Once open, a team of more than 50 local employees will serve up the brand’s fresh, customized burgers, 24/7 top-notch customer service, famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup and orange-and-white-striped fun at its location, which will conveniently be joined to a Triple J C-store.
Those interested in working at the Whitehouse Whataburger restaurant can visit www.dktinvestmentsjobs.com for more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development. Hiring will begin in the coming weeks.