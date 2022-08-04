Tyler-based DKT Investments is expanding into Pittsburg, with a groundbreaking this week that will bring that city it's first Whataburger.
Whataburger will be constructed at 700 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg, where it will connected to a convenience store.
Whataburger and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking Wednesday for the restaurant, which is expected to open in 2023.
“This new restaurant in Pittsburg continues Whataburger’s legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service,” said Ray Haskins, chief operating officer at DKT Investments, in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving this community and opening our doors in 2023.”
The Pittsburg location will be DKT's 23rd restaurant.
“Once completed, this restaurant will feature a state of the art kitchen, drive thru lanes, a large parking lot, with an open dining room to serve our customers as well as a state of the art convenience store," said Billy Stark, director of training for DKT Investments, in a prepared statement.
Jacobe Bros. Construction will build the new restaurant.
Niecy Baum, community development coordinator for Pittsburg Economic Development Corp., said Whataburger has been one of the restaurants most requested by Pittsburg residents and the community is "supercharged" Whataburger is expanding into that city.
The groundbreaking on Wednesday brought "a great turnout" of people interested in the new restaurant, the city of Pittsburg reported. Pittsburg resident Sam Higuera was at the event with his wife, the city reported.
“Heck yeah, we are very excited because now instead of traveling to Longview I can enjoy my Whataburger right here at home," Higuera said.