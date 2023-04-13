It’s finally here.
After years in the works, overcoming hurdles, and hours spent by city workers and construction crews working tirelessly over last minute details and cleanup, the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is officially open.
“This is indeed an exciting day,” Mayor Don Warren said Thursday night at a ribbon cutting and grand opening.
Visitors were entertained at the opening ceremony with Tyler ISD Caldwell Arts Academy Drumline and Tyler Junior College Apache Belles lining the way.
Texas College’s Choir performed a rendition of “Oh Happy Day” before the ceremony, a song the mayor himself said he personally picked out for the occasion.
“Oh, what a happy day indeed,” Warren said. “A project of this magnitude doesn’t just happen overnight.”
After the approval from the Tyler City Council, getting the project off the ground was met with numerous complications, from funding and the COVID pandemic to manufacturing and supply chain issues.
The mayor introduced Brad Brookshire, Chairman/CEO at Brookshire Grocery Co.
“It is so exciting to be here,” Brookshire said. “Making this partnership between the City of Tyler and Brookshire’s Grocery Company is really the perfect match. My grandfather would be very, very proud of this magnificent new building made in his honor.”
As part of a gift agreement with Brookshire Grocery Co., the name was officially named the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center after it was approved by the Tyler City Council in June 2022.
Former mayors Joey Seeber, Kevin Eltife, Martin Heines and Barbara Bass were all present as well, and joined Warren to cut the ribbon.
With less dirt and more roses, visitors are happy to see the project finally completed.
“It’s very exciting… and history-making for Tyler,” said Kristle Mewes. “It’s definitely something for me to remember. I can’t wait to see the economical and social impact this will have on our community. It feels good being here.”
With roughly 60,000 square feet, meeting spaces can turn into 10 different break-out rooms using movable walls for events.
The center’s design brings the natural beauty of the Rose Garden indoors, even inspiring floral names of each room.
From the break-out rooms to one big space seating almost 1,800 people or 1,300 banquet style, the center can transform to fit all conference needs, according to the city.
The center also features a catering kitchen with a loading dock, warmers, stainless steel counters and a walk-in refrigerator, a green room lounge, a multi-purpose room, smaller breakout rooms that can seat 50 to 90 people each and theatrical lighting and sound system.
The green room mural depicts Tyler’s history and includes images of conference center namesake W.T. Brookshire, football legend and entrepreneur Earl Campbell, golfer Payne Stewart, one of the first Tyler Rose Queens, a Tyler Junior College Apache Belle, Shorty the squirrel, as well as the familiar natural beauties of roses and azaleas.
Local artist Brent Hale designed mosaics for the outside of the conference center and the final products were created digitally. His design with Tyler-themed images welcomes guests to the conference center when they visit Tyler and the Rose Center Complex.
Located near the East Texas State Fairgrounds and the Rose Garden Center, the city hopes the state-of-the-art facility will help grow economic development, increase tourism and improve the quality of life for residents of Tyler.
“I didn’t get fully excited until I walked through the doors,” said Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism/Servicing for Visit Tyler. “I’m speechless. And hopefully this will bring in more meetings, bigger meetings… some variety, maybe some we haven’t seen before.”
The master plan was approved and adopted by the council in July 2017, and official plans were revealed to the public in 2019. Construction began following the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August 2021.
“There’s some mixed emotions,” Warren said. “The Harvey Convention Center is a special part of our memories. Being a native Tylerite and growing up here, I have come to so many functions at Harvey Hall. I have a ton of memories, and I know many of you do as well, so thank you to the Harvey family.”
Built in the 1970s, Harvey Convention Center was the largest venue of its kind in Tyler, hosting many weddings and car shows, but after additions here and there, the city felt the convention center was outdated and had served its purpose.
“It was something that Tyler has needed for a long time,” said Councilmember Broderick McGee. “But I absolutely love it, and I can’t wait to see it fully completed.”
The center still needs its accordion dividers to wall off some of the rooms, and the outside still needs some work done but the interior was enough to impress visitors at the grand opening.
“It’s very classy, warm and welcoming,” visitor Destiny Nunez said. “The first thing that caught my eye were the lights. The design is amazing. It was well worth the wait.”
With a controlled climate system and a 3-acre park in the front, the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center will be able to accommodate just about any event.
“Hopefully this will get more people to come visit and use the center,” said Oscar Nunez. “We needed something more fresh in the community. I really do like the modern look.”
The momentous occasion was capped off by fireworks outside the center.