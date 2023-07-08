An event catering to small business, Weekend Bloom, will be taking place on Sunday, July 9 at the Tyler downtown Square.
Hosted by Mar Hernandez, the event allows small businesses to share their products and services, network with other small business owners, and gain knowledge about owning a business.
“The event started last year in my office on 9th Street; I’m an independent life insurance and retirement agent,” said Hernandez. “The event has grown so much since then, we had to move it downtown.”
“I was already participating in vendor events with my youngest sister; I saw so many opportunities on how to help our community,” she said. “I love that people want to grow a business, yet don’t have the resources or information to properly start a business or know the difference from self employed and a business owner.”
Hernandez said since her business was already going workshops on the top, she decided to start the event to reach owners in the community and guide them through their business journey.
“Weekend bloom is a safe event for vendors because it’s a judgment free zone. I heard a lot of people would get discouraged to attend events like this due to their beliefs or looks; I want to change that,” she said. I believe everyone deserves an opportunity to grow themselves, like someone gave me. I want to help people whether it is in their business, finances or life in general. My team and I have a mission for East Texas and one of them is to make sure our community is very aware of all the options they have to have a better future.”
Vendors attending the event include Mr. Taco food truck, Cute Thangs by Les, Beauty by Allison, Little Bear Leather, The Wild Magnolia Travelin’ Bar, Globalee, Red Flowerz Apparel, Boss Movez, and more.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entertainment will include DJ Sean Jamal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Gypsum & The Travelers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Another Weekend Bloom event will take place on Sunday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the downtown Square.
Hernandez said she hopes the event will inspire the community and the new generation.
“I want this event to inspire the community to say ‘yes, you can do it’ and to give our community hope; not just our community but the new generation looking up to us.”
For more information, contact Mar Hernandez at hmar903@gmail.com.