PALESTINE – On Wednesday, Walmart associates and managers joined elected officials, including Palestine Mayor Justin Florence and Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, for the unveiling of Walmart’s high-tech automation center in East Texas.
The Palestine distribution center is a multimillion-dollar investment in automation technology to continue the digital transformation of Walmart’s vast supply chain network.
The investment to the 1.2 million square foot facility is part of a broader initiative that the retailer announced last year to renovate all 42 regional distribution centers with automated technology, according to a press release from Walmart. This technology will continue modernizing Walmart’s supply chain network aiming to increase the speed, efficiency and safety at which products are distributed.
“Walmart’s Palestine distribution center has been a pillar in the community for the last 42 years, and we’re excited to transform our building into an industry-leading, high-tech distribution center. This isn’t just an investment in our facility, but also our associates, our community, and our future. I couldn’t be more proud to be at the forefront of Walmart’s supply chain transformation,” said Marty Denney, general manager of the distribution center in Palestine.
Denney called the facility a great benefit for not just the team, but also the entire community of Palestine.
"We look forward to the future. Our goal here is to create an environment that associates are going to have jobs that they make into their careers and spend 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 years working for our company," Denney said.
Walmart’s supply chain is undergoing a digital transformation to ensure customers can get the items they want, when and how they want them, according to the company.
Regional distribution centers are a strategic part of Walmart’s broader supply chain network and exist to keep its more than 4,700 stores stocked with food items, home goods and tech gadgets. This new technology investment uses a combination of AI-powered software systems, robotics and automation to sort, store, retrieve and pack merchandise onto pallets which are then shipped to stores. For customers, this means they will find that products get onto shelves even faster.
“Adding game-changing automation and AI-powered software systems to this facility will revolutionize an already impressive operation, changing the way we distribute products to stores, and we’re just getting started," said Mike Gray, senior vice president, supply chain operations at Walmart.
Altogether, the technology transforms existing distribution centers into high-density, automated facilities that provide faster product intake, increased inventory accuracy and increased building capacity. It saves store associates time by creating store- and aisle-ready pallets which take the guesswork out of unloading trucks and provide them with more time to serve customers.
The technology also works to increase associate safety while evolving jobs into those that offer new skills in robotics and technology, are more fulfilling and result in longer term employment. New jobs include that of cell operator and maintenance technician, among others.
During the grand opening ceremony, Walmart celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting two $2,000 donations to local independent school districts, Grapeland and Palestine, along with a $3,000 donation to the East Texas Food Bank. Since 2015, Walmart has averaged more than $1 billion in annual donations each year to a variety of local causes and organizations.
The facility employs nearly 1,000 associates with more positions becoming available as operations continue to grow. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.
Walmart associates are provided a path of opportunity beginning on their first day. Associates may participate in Walmart’s Live Better U program, where they can earn a college degree in business, technology, supply chain management or more without the burden of debt, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition and books. Other career advancing opportunities include Walmart Supply Chain Academies which pay associates to learn through immersive teaching that combines technology, classroom training and ongoing coaching in role.
Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and more.