Have a favorite restaurant, accountant, beauty salon or store? What about a favorite nurse, car salesperson or pastor? If so, now is your chance to tell the community by voting in the Best in Town, the Tyler Morning Telegraph's annual Readers Choice Awards (should it be readers-choice awards?).
Individuals and businesses on the Best in Town 2022 ballot were chosen by readers during a month-long nomination period. Once all the nominations were in, entries were narrowed down to the three with the most nominations.
Out of the top three, the one with the most votes will win an award designating it as the best in Tyler in its category.
There are seven overall categories: Local Personalities; Local Places to Shop; Local Health and Beauty; Local Businesses and Services; Local Places to Dine and Play; Local Places for Kids; and Local Places to work.
Within those, there are dozens of subcategories. For example, in the Local Personalities category, you can vote for your favorite banker, nurse, DJ, attorney, bartender, real estate agent and more. In the Local Businesses and Services category, subcategories include everything from dry cleaners, college, pet grooming, auto service, wedding venue and everything in between.
Some subcategories are even as specific as the best chicken fried steak or best margarita in town. There is no shortage of small businesses or community members to vote for.
So, if you want to show your favorites some love, be sure to support them and cast a vote. You can vote online once per day until voting closes at 11:59 p.m. July 30. Visit tylerpaper.com/bestintown/bit_2022 to vote.
Although voting takes place online only, a full Best in Town ballot will be published in every Sunday print edition of the Tyler Morning Telegraph until voting closes.