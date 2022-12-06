Visit Tyler has hired a new president, Diann Bayes.
Bayes comes to the local organization from San Angelo, where she has served in her position as vice president of Discover San Angelo for nearly six years. She has worked nearly 30 years in the travel and tourism industry. Bayes will begin her role on Jan. 3.
“I have often shared with friends and family that my years in Tyler, attending Tyler Junior College, provided such fond memories. I feel so blessed to be able to return to the city I love and to tell the story of Tyler through marketing efforts to visitors. I look forward to learning even more about the community and the great people who call Tyler home. I also recognize I will have big shoes to fill,” Bayes said.
Visit Tyler began the search in October for a new president after Shari Lee announced her retirement after 14 years.
In her current position as vice president of San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Bayes is responsible for ensuring the tourism strategic plan for San Angelo is implemented and the community is marketed as a tourism destination. She has also worked hand in hand with the Economic Development Department on promoting the quality of life of San Angelo to growing businesses and prospective businesses.
Bayes received her associates degree from Tyler Junior College and her B.A. in English/Speech Communication from Sam Houston State University. She is highly involved with the Texas Travel Alliance, where she serves on the Board of Directors and as the Legislative Co-Chair for the alliance’s legislative affairs committee. Prior to her job in San Angelo, she was the Vice President of Membership Services and Development for the Texas Travel Alliance.
In her free time, Bayes enjoys photography, where her photos have been published in more than 100 articles around the world. She also hosts a podcast and blog called “HowBigisTexas.com” telling the story of the vastness of Texas through blogging, social media, and photography, with a focus on rural communities in the Lone Star State. Her story was featured on the popular Texas series, Texas Country Reporter.
“We are excited about Diann joining our team,” said Henry Bell, president of the Tyler Chamber. “The experience she brings in the tourism industry will allow us to move to the next level in the industry for the Tyler area.”
Visit Tyler also recently announced it has hired Sheridan Smith as vice president of marketing/communications. Smith will be responsible for spearheading the communication and marketing efforts for Visit Tyler.
In her former position as marketing director for Chick-fil-A, Smith laid the foundation for a strong marketing department including creating an official marketing strategy, grew catering, and expanded in the wedding industry.
Under her leadership social media engagement have more than doubled and made Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing one of the top stores in outside sales, according to Visit Tyler.
Smith grew up in Bullard and has always had a heart for Tyler and the people. She attended school at UT Tyler, where she received a BBA in Marketing and a minor in graphic design. Smith also serves as Secretary for the Bullard Chamber, Leader for Boathouse Ministry, and is currently in class 36 of Leadership Tyler.
“Sheridan will be a great addition to our team at Visit Tyler,” said Henry Bell, president of the Tyler Chamber. “Her experience in marketing in the Tyler area is invaluable and we are very excited to be working with her.”
Visit Tyler is the destination marketing organization for Tyler. It is funded through hotel/motel taxes and markets Tyler as a premier destination to leisure travelers, group tourists, and convention and sporting groups.