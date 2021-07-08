Texas fiber service provider Vexus Fiber will soon bring its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to Tyler.
The network will connect over 40,000 homes and businesses in the area to Vexus’ 100% pure fiber network, according to the company's statement.
“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Tyler,” says Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network is built with future-proof technology that provides a reliable, world-class Internet connection, and fosters additional growth and economic development for Tyler. Given that we are a Texas-based provider we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network.”
Construction will begin this year, and Vexus Fiber plans to have full-network completion within two years. Some neighborhoods and businesses in Tyler could see network availability in 2022.
This extension is a part of an ongoing construction plan financed by current investors Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest an additional $50 million towards the expansion into Tyler.
“We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber delivers. They continue to bring gigabit capacity to residents of cities in Texas and Louisiana,” said Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.
Vexus Fiber's statement explained fiber internet service is more reliable because there's a higher data capacity and bandwidth, less susceptibility to outside interference, and has lower latency than a traditional copper connection.
Vexus Fiber service will give up to 10 Gig Internet speeds, along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers.
People interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to show interest and get construction updates. The company has plans to hire local management, sales, technical and customer service professionals to support the area. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit vexusfiber.com/jobs.