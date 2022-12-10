AUSTIN – Google on Friday announced the Google Career Certificates are now available to students across the University of Texas and Texas State University systems, with the potential to reach tens of thousands of students across the state.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), joined in the announcement event highlighting the new public-private partnership.
The Google Career Certificates equip people with job-ready skills in the fields of data analytics, e-commerce and digital marketing, IT Support, automation in python, project management and user experience (UX) design. Through Google’s largest statewide university partnerships to date, the school systems will embed the certificates into undergraduate degree programs and co-curricular experiences with options to receive university credit.
Texas 2036 will also list the Google Career Certificates in a national registry as part of its work to grow the state's database on postsecondary credentials.
“Texas is known for being a leader in the global economy thanks to our diverse and competitive workforce. Today’s announcement will bolster more dynamic partnerships between industry, academia, and employers, ensuring Texans are equipped for the high-skill, high-wage jobs of the future,” said Cornyn. “I’m proud of the innovation happening here in the Lone Star State, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have for years to come.”
Gov. Greg Abbott called Texas the "innovation capital of the United States and a global tech industry leader."
"... and we are committed to ensuring our students are equipped with the job-ready skills to be competitive in this field,” said Abbott. “Through the Google Career Certificates program, Texas will continue developing its tech industry talent pool into a highly-skilled workforce that is ready to grow and thrive in our booming economy. I thank Google and our Texas universities for working together to help thousands of Texas students prepare for good-paying jobs and the opportunity to succeed.”
By 2030, over 60% of jobs in Texas will require a postsecondary credential, such as a degree or certificate. Today, more than half of Texans lack the training for these jobs.
The Texas Higher Education Board’s aims to close this gap, with the goal of ensuring 60% of working-age Texans receive a degree, certificate, or postsecondary credential by 2030. One way The University of Texas and Texas State University systems will contribute to this effort is by offering the Google Career Certificates program.
“Pairing a bachelor’s degree with a Google certificate leads to graduates who are both broadly educated and specifically skilled — a winning combination for students and employers,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “With the Texas population expected to double by 2050 and Texas projected to have the highest net job growth of any state by 2030, UT institutions are proud to be leading efforts to meet our state’s workforce and industry demands while positioning our graduates for success and professional growth in the modern job market.”
Google employees developed the Google Career Certificates to support skilling for in-demand fields. Available on Coursera, the certificates can be completed within three to six months of part-time study, with no degree or experience required.
The program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies—including Texas-based companies such as AT&T, Dell, and Google —that are committed to considering graduates for relevant entry-level roles. Over 100,000 people have graduated from the program in the U.S., and 75% of them report a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher pay, or a promotion, within six months of completion.
“Google is proud to work with Texas universities and workforce development organizations to help more students and workers take advantage of the incredible job opportunities created by the state’s growing economy,” said Lisa Gevelber, Founder, Grow with Google. “Our mission is to expand opportunities for all, and we’re thrilled to further that effort by widening access to tech workforce training through the Google Career Certificates program.”
These opportunities will help close the skills gap for thousands of Texans, better enabling them to gain access to high-growth, high-demand jobs throughout the state. For more information about Google’s Career Certificates program, visit grow.google/certificates.