An upcoming entrepreneur conference is focused on helping young business men and women take their business or business idea to the next level in the Tyler area.
Entrepreneur Conference and Young Adult Pitch Competition – Let’s Get It Right The First Time will take place Saturday and is hosted by 3-N-1Trinity Services.
The event is designed to empower entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable insights, resources, and support to start or scale their businesses. Additionally, it is designed to give childcare workers additional training to ensure they have current and up-to-date information to care for future leaders, according to 3-N-1Trinity Services Executive Director Darice Anderson who is also the event coordinator and lead pitch coach.
“This type of conference started in 2021 in other cities. Due to its popularity our organization continues to add different components such as the Young Adult Pitch to empower the next generation of young entrepreneurs, ages 19 to 29, by equipping them with the essential tools to start and run a successful business,” she said.
“This will be an annual event for Tyler; 3-N-1 Trinity Services offers this service to other cities throughout the year,” Anderson added.
Prior to the event, the Pitch Contestants were paired with a Pitch Coach to help them to enhance their confidence, work on their presentation skills and communication skills. The contestants also attended an intensive Business Training which included training on SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats), The Importance of Networking, Niche Market, and How to Apply for Minority Certifications.
The event will consist of guest speakers who will speak on topics such as Mental Health in Business and Financial Management and Marketing. There will be a Young Adult Pitch Competition, 20 vendors selling jewelry, t-shirts, books, clothing and more, and wrap-around services.
The Young Adult Pitch Competition will include nine participants pitching their business or business idea. The PITCH competition will allow the participants to explain their business and tell how its services and products help to improve the quality of our communities.
“We have a panel of judges who will grade each contestant using a points system. The top participant with the most points will win the $1,000 Grand prize,” Anderson said. “The remaining contestants will also win a prize; these prize winnings will help the participants with marketing material and supplies for their business and State Filing Fees to ensure their business operates legitimately.”
Anderson said events like these can help revitalize local communities by fostering local development.
“We will help motivate and develop the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills; helping the contestants and attendees to identify the pros and cons of entrepreneurship,” she said. “It benefits the local community because the business owners and future businesses owners are gaining the tools needed to operate their businesses the right way.”
“A successful business will create other jobs for those without jobs,” Anderson aid. “Also, it will help generate business and help the East Texas economy.”
There will be a $20 donation that goes towards the grand prize.
“As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generosity of individuals, and businesses to make this event a success. We believe supporting entrepreneurs and especially young entrepreneurs is an investment in our future and can only help boost our economy and we are confident that your donations and sponsorship will have a lasting impact on the lives of our participants and attendees,” Anderson said.
“Your support will give them the opportunity to ensure their businesses are set up correctly and have the support needed to be successful,” she said. “This conference will also afford them the opportunity to network with their peers, learn from industry leaders, and gain the skill and insight into the world of business.”
The conference will take place on Sat., July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Journeys of the Heart located at 806 Duckenfield Avenue.
The event is a partnership with Journeys of the Heart and Glenwood Primary University and Profound Pillars.
For more information, visit the Entrepreneur Conference and Young Adult Pitch Competition - Let's Get It Right The First Time Facebook event page.