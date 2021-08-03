United Way of Smith County staff, sponsors and donors, and Tyler-area leaders gathered Tuesday morning as the social services organization announced its $1.9 million campaign goal to help local families.
James Sheridan, 2021 campaign chairman, said at the Woman’s Building in Tyler during the 81st local campaign kick-off that United Way of Smith County wants to create a challenge to raise money this year.
Last year’s campaign goal was $1.4 million, and the prior year, the goal was $1.5 million, which was reached. Last year, the goal was surpassed because of the generosity of the community, Sheridan said, and United Way saw over $1.7 million.
“We want to challenge ourselves, we don’t want to pick a goal that’s too easy, but we also want to be realistic,” he said. “I know we can do it, I know our community stands behind what we do."
He said United Way seeks to move people and families from dependence to independence.
“We had a great campaign (last year), we surpassed that goal. But as good as that is, there are still people out there that can’t get a job because they can’t read. There are people out there that don’t have enough money to fully put food on their table. There are still people out there with crisis situations, so the need is always there and I’m so thankful that our community has always stepped up,” Sheridan said.
The event, sponsored by Henry & Peters, marks the official start of the all-new campaign, which has been a historical helping hand in the city of Tyler and surrounding areas.
After a brief program to recognize corporate partners, United Way announced the 2022 Hyundai Elantra which Patterson Auto Group in Tyler provided to give away at the end of the 2021 campaign. Anyone pledging $5 or more per week to the campaign is automatically entered into the drawing.
David Stein, chair of the United Way board, said thanks to the pillars, which range from UT Health East Texas to Sanderson Farms, United Way can give back to the community.
“When they do what they do, we can come back to the community and say with 100% accuracy, that every dollar you contribute today goes directly to work with one of our agency partners. Our community likes to know that,” Stein said, adding no funds go toward administrative costs.
“You give local, the dollars stay local, they go to work locally, and that is our mission. They go to work in Tyler, in Whitehouse, Bullard, Flint, Noonday, Chapelhill, Overton, Arp, Starville, Lindale, Winona,” Stein said.
United Way of Smith County President and CEO John Gaston said during last year’s COVID-19 outbreak, results in the campaign were overwhelmingly wonderful.
“We’ve had two successive years. The COVID-19 issue is still somewhat in limbo, but our companies are strong and I have met with them over the summer months and I’ve really not gotten any philosophical beliefs that we’re going to have a bad year. My staff is solid, so I feel really good about the coming campaign season,” Gaston said. “I hope people will seriously consider supporting us. There’s no better way to reach the community in its entirety than to give through the United Way, and it’s our responsibility to make sure that the money is well spent."
The last day of the campaign to reach the $1.9 million goal is March 31.
Gaston said United Way always needs volunteers. To volunteer or to give, visit uwsmithcounty.org/.