Curvy Queen Fitness, which was started four years ago this month, is taking a different approach to health and wellness. Owner and CEO Erica Davis knew when she started the business she wanted to be out in the community making a positive impact.
Davis, who is a certified personal trainer and holds a bachelors and masters degree in nutrition, said it was important to her to think ‘outside the box’ when it came to her business structure.
“It was my intention to not open a brick and mortar,” she said. “I wanted to make my services affordable for everyone and also be out in the community.”
“Most trainers serve clients in a gym setting which is an added membership cost to the client,” Davis said. “Although I will go to gym’s to train people if they already have a membership, I also train people in parks, their homes, or any other area that is convenient for the client.”
“I saw there was a need for personal trainers in the community that are affordable and flexible, so this made me go about my business this route,” she added.
Davis explained in addition to be easily accessible she wanted to help those groups of people that sometimes get overlooked.
“I work with all gender and ages and try to focus on populations that most people tend to forget about such as senior adults and children,” she said. Most people with a nutrition background tend to focus more in the clinical area. I plan to be in the community more and focus more on ways that we can prevent obesity by exercising and eating healthier.”
“I believe it is a huge benefit to the community, especially for those without access to a gym to have the option of a personal trainer come to them who is knowledgeable regarding both physical fitness and nutrition education as well,” Davis said.
Davis also holds speaking engagements and classes to educate the community about ways to live a healthier lifestyle.
“Throughout my career I have realized that there are a lot of people uneducated about how to live healthier lifestyles,” she said.
Davis will be hosting a Nutrition and Wellness Event Saturday at Glass Recreation Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Davis said although any time of year is a good time to get healthier, she hopes this class can help people get started.
“I think it will be a great way to start the New Year out and help people get motivated to live healthier lifestyles,” she said. “The event will focus on nutrition topics and a healthy snack will be provided.”
Davis plans to continue classes throughout the year to help educate the community on the importance of physical activity and healthy eating.
For more information, visit the Curvy Queen Fitness website.
Glass Recreation Center is located at 501 West 32nd Street.