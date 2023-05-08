Popular family-owned seafood joint Uncle Jacks in Tyler was recently featured on The Texas Bucket List with host and creator Shane McAuliffe.
The seafood favorite is known for its sauces, according to McAuliffe.
“When we pulled up, I wasn't sure what to expect. I mean getting seafood in a part of our state known for forests and country cooking, I was a little unsure if the food would be that good,” he said. “Then we met the owner Harold Jackson and I could tell right off the bat that he was a hardworking dude and passionate about his food.”
“So we talked about what we'd feature on The Texas Bucket List and he kept telling me it's all about the sauce,” McAuliffe said. “Harold makes his own sauces that he puts on his seafood and he calls it Sleezy Sauce, which of course sounds very -- interesting.”
McAuliffe said Uncle Jack’s Bowl, which is an assortment of shelled seafood, including a lobster, and some sausage, was suggested by Jackson.
“After we steamed the seafood, Harold topped it with tons of sauce including a special hot sauce, a butter garlic sauce, and finally the Sleezy Sauce,” he said.
McAuliffe said he loved everything he tried and described it as a “rollercoaster of flavor."
“The combination of sauces made an indescribable flavor sensation that continued to provide fantastic flavor in every bite; garlic, butter, some tang, a little spice, it was total rollercoaster for my taste buds that I wanted to ride over and over again,” he said.
The Texas Bucket List, which has been airing for 10 years, is all about the things you have to see, do, and experience in the Lone Star State, according to McAuliffe.
“But we're also about the people behind these amazing stops, how they got here, and what makes them unique to Texas. We've got so much to offer across Texas and the palettes of people here is so diverse so anytime we find something as unique as sensational seafood in a town like Tyler, we're all ears,” he said. “Uncle Jack's fit the bill. It had a great back story and the food was fantastic.”
Jackson said via Facebook post, “We are so very thankful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from yall over our The Texas Bucket List episode.”
McAuliffe said he is grateful to share all the stories from across Texas.
“I feel so extremely blessed to be able to have produced The Texas Bucket List for 10 years now,” he said. “When I started the show back in 2013, I hoped it would last a few years but being able to tell the stories of Texas for as long as we have is such an unreal feeling of elation and joy.”
Uncle Jacks is located at 721 North Palace Avenue and can be reached at 903-747-2087.
For more information, visit the Uncle Jacks Facebook page.