U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rose City is expanding its operations through the purchase 8.48 acres next door.
The company says the purchase of the former Walmart property is part of U-Haul's Corporate Sustainability initiatives.
"U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings," information from the company says.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rose City opened at 411 N. Northwest Loop 323 in 2016. The business previously lacked space to expand before acquiring the 89,860 square foot property at 303 N. Northwest Loop 323. The property "will provide space to store several hundred U-Box containers, enabling U-Haul to serve more customers and meet increased demand for its moving and storage boxes in the region," information from the company said.
Tenants in the business complex will remain there indefinitely, including Dirt Cheap Discount Store and American Freight Furniture and Mattress, Warren Iles said in a prepared statement. Iles is president of U-Haul Co. of Northern Louisiana, whose region includes eastern Texas.
“Home to the University of Texas at Tyler, this city sees a lot of fluctuation when it comes to population,” Iles said. “U-Box containers provide a convenient, flexible and secure way to ship and store belongings. This option has become very popular with students. An increased demand for our U-Box containers meant we needed extra space to address a clear need.”
U-Box containers have 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity. They're delivered to a customer's door and place in a secure warehouse until the customer is ready.
“This is an exciting expansion for U-Haul,” Iles added. “Our customers are seeking flexibility and that’s what U-Box containers provide.”
The expansion will add several new jobs.
Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rose City at (903) 939-2913 for storage inquiries. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.