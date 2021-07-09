U-Haul Company of Texas recently announced that Superior Gloss Tyler has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Tyler community.
Superior Gloss Tyler, located at 2320 W. Grande Blvd., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Superior Gloss Tyler owner Alfred Lee Mitchell is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Smith County.
Normal business hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (903) 253-0119 or visiting www.uhaul.com.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Our products are utilized by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.
U-Haul offers programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smart phone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
Visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe.