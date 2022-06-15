Tyler's 10th Starbucks location is now open.
Work began on the store in April after a building permit issued by the city of Tyler inside an existing building at 6995 S. Broadway Ave. The store is located in front of Target, which also has a Starbucks located inside, and has been open for about two weeks.
Starbucks’ online store locator map says the business already has nine locations in the city, including some freestanding and some that lease space inside other businesses, such as the Broadway Square Mall location.
The building permit lists the construction value of finishing out the building for the next store at $375,000.
The new store is located in the small development in front of Target next to what was formerly Pie Five Pizza.