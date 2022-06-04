At a recent summer pop-up event, a local salt therapy and spa business showcased several new services it now offers that its owner called a "mind and body rejuvenating experience."
VIDA Himalayan Salt Therapy & Spa in Tyler which opened in August of last year, on Thursday hosted the event to tout the services, showcase the salt room and to support women-owned small businesses, according to owner Claudia Oliva.
“We wanted to have an open house style event where we could invite everyone to see how the space has evolved since we opened ... ,” Oliva said. “We have partnered with four amazing women who collectively offer massage, organic facials, body wraps, hand and foot reflexology and Pilates in the salt room.”
Oliva said she understands the importance of community support and the healing effects of spa treatments.
“We are a family-owned and operated business, and we understand how important it is to have a circle of supportive and likeminded people to serve the community with,” she said. “We’re also in the business of helping people take the time to relax. We knew that adding spa services would add more value to the salt room experience which is why we offer a complimentary salt therapy session with any spa service.”
She said the business offers a "mind and body rejuvenating experience" and that salt therapy has become one of the most popular holistic treatments in recent years.
"Due to its relaxing environment and ability to relieve many respiratory discomforts, people visit salt rooms for many reasons such as stress relief, severe allergies, bronchitis, asthma and the lingering COVID cough,” she said. “Salt therapy is an excellent way to compliment any other treatments as it is natural, does not have any side effects and it is safe for people of all ages and stages.”
Oliva said Tyler has given her business an incredible welcome.
“Opening a salt therapy room has changed our lives by connecting us to so many people looking to improve their respiratory and mental health as well as those just curious to see a room full of Himalayan salt,” she said.
VIDA Himalayan Salt Therapy & Spa at 612 Shelley Drive in Tyler is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit vidasaltroom.com.