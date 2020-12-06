The Tyler Rose City Kiwanis Club recognized Super 1 Foods No. 605 and No. 39 with Patriot Awards given to honor service in Tyler, Smith County and East Texas.
During the month of October, David Lockridge of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club presented team members at Super 1 Foods No. 605 on Troup Highway and Erby and Francine Eikner of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club presented team members at Brookshire’s No. 39 in Flint with a Patriot Award. Amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the teams have shown their dedication to helping residents of Tyler and Flint and surrounding communities stay safe, happy and healthy.
“We wanted a way to say thank you to men and women in our area who are continuing to offer support to those in need in our communities. These recipients are a great example of what it means to serve others,” said Lockridge, secretary of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis.
“Many residents of Tyler, Flint and our surrounding area have been continuing to serve their communities through all the challenges of the past year. The Patriot Award is one small way we can say thank you,” said Erby Eikner, treasurer of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis.
The Patriot Award was developed by the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club as a way to thank local individuals, businesses and service organizations for their work in our communities. The 2020 recipients were chosen for their continued commitment to serving Tyler, Smith County and all of East Texas through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kiwanis Club co-sponsors the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive with Brookshire Grocery Co., takes Santa to the Tyler Day Nursery to deliver presents, funds scholarships for high school students, and provides a range of other community services.