Darrie Daniels of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club recently presented the East Texas Food Bank with a Patriot Award.
“These awards are given to people who go above and beyond what’s expected, and the Tyler Police Department and Chief Toler are great examples of this. They have worked with businesses and residents throughout the pandemic to make sure Tyler residents are safe,” said Darrie Daniels, the 2020-2021 Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club president.
The Patriot Award was developed by the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club as a way to thank local individuals, businesses, and service organizations for their work in our communities. The 2020 recipients were chosen for their continued commitment to serving Tyler, Smith County, and all of East Texas through the COVID-19 pandemic.
