Tyler teens in grades eight to 12 will have the opportunity to attend a library lock-in Sept. 17 after library hours to enjoy food, games, a scavenger hunt, and time to connect and hang out with other teens.
After the library closes, teens can expect to participate in fun activities such as games, time to mingle with friends and delicious food, said Amy Skipper, youth services librarian at the Tyler Public Library.
Skipper said there has not been a library lock in since she can remember in the last few years.
“I think what’s so great about it is that it brings our teens together,” said Skipper.
“There haven’t been any teen events at the library due to COVID-19, so this is one of the first things we’re able to do. We’re bringing together all our teens from eighth grade all the way up to high school,” she said.
Skipper said the teen lock-in is a great chance for students who are homeschooled to meet other teens their age and connect.
“We’re in the process of planning it, but we hope to have some really fun games, some individual games or group games,” she said.
Masks are encouraged but not required. Those who do not have a mask will be offered one at the library.
Skipper said this event will be less educational based and more focused on entertainment and recreation and added that the library looks forward to informing them of library services and volunteer opportunities.
The Tyler Public Library will change plans for their teen lock-in if seen necessary.
Anyone who is interested in attending the lock-in must RSVP as attendance is limited to 25 teens. RSVPs and attendance will be a first-come, first-serve basis.