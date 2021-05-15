After 80 years of business and serving generations of customers, one of the oldest and largest piano dealers in East Texas is closing its doors.
Sam Jones started Tyler Piano Co. in 1940 in downtown Tyler, located at 214 W. Erwin St. The business was later owned and operated by his sons Jeff and Stewart Jones until current owner Bill Jeffreys purchased the establishment 20 years ago, according to the company's announcement.
Jeffreys said it's been great to interact with customers who have purchased a piano and to see their children and grandchildren look for an instrument as well.
"We're often selling third, fourth generation or even further," he said. "It's not unusual to meet someone who in the 1950s bought a piano from us and now their grandkids or great-grandkids are buying pianos."
The shop has sold pianos, organs and clocks over the years.
Jeffreys said Tyler Piano has had multiple locations since 1940. In 1951, the shop moved to 117 Front St. and stayed at that location until 1963. Tyler Piano then moved to 326 S. College Ave. until 1984.
In 1984, the business moved to 6718 S. Broadway Ave. through 2016. Tyler Piano then came to its current location, 3531 S. Broadway Ave.
Now, the Tyler Piano building will become the new home for the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.
Stephanie Taylor, executive director of the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, said the new building will allow the alliance to expand its services to help dementia and Alzheimer's patients, including the UT Tyler Memory Assessment and Research Center, Day Club respite program, educational events and programming, counseling services and case management and a location for various support groups.
"I'm glad to see the building is going to someone that does such good for the community and has such an impact for people in East Texas," Jeffreys said. "We hope the last 80 years, Tyler Piano has had an impact on East Texas in bringing musical enjoyment to people. So it's good to see another group that in their way has a strong impact."
Jeffreys said for him, he's ready to "slow down some and spend time with family."
"Owning a retail establishment like this, you're tied to it 24/7 it seems," he said. "So going to slow down and work not quite as much I hope. It's the right time and we're coming off of a really good year for us despite a bad year in most areas."
He said most music stores and piano dealers have had a really good year as people become interested in musical instruments while staying at home.
"We've seen a nice uptick in sales in the last year. We're leaving at a busy, good time," he said.
Tyler Piano has begun the process of selling its inventory. Jeffreys encouraged people to take advantage of the opportunity to purchase some instruments.
The final day for the big weekend sale is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and any remaining inventory will be selling over the next few weeks, Jeffreys said.
He recommends that people call ahead at (903) 581-8144. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"It's been a pleasure to work with families to see children excited when they get that new piano or a spouse being surprised by the gift of a new piano," he said. "I've also enjoyed working with churches all over East Texas and working with staff and committees to find the right instruments for them."
He said tuning services of the pianos and organs and clock repair will still be available for items sold at Tyler Piano.