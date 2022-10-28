A new event center is set to open in Tyler on Saturday. Tyler Palace Event Center will holds its grand opening at 3 p.m.

The event center, owned by Ed and Mel Thompson, boasts 5,000 square feet with 3,000 square feet of open area, prepping kitchen and bathrooms.

Mel Thompson said the couple opened the center as a more affordable option for holding events in the Tyler area.

“We decided to open a more affordable event center for the community,” she said. “This helps us tailor to the needs of each individual.”

Thompson said she hopes the event center will bring opportunities to the north side of town.

“We really hope this brings more opportunities for other businesses to come back and open on the north side of town,” Thompson said. “It was important for us to find a way to give back to the community.”

Tyler Palace Event Center held a ribbon cutting on Thursday prior to its weekend opening celebration.

The grand opening will include an introduction to the couple and building, tours, food and entertainment. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The new business already has six event booked prior to opening its doors.

A grand opening special will be going on offering $150 per hour which includes two to eight hours of event rental, tables, chairs, and security. Add-ons are available for additional fees.

Walk-ins are welcome for rental details.

Tyler Palace Event Center is located at 500 North Palace Avenue and can be reached at 903-265-8900.

For more information, visit the Tyler Palace Event Center website.