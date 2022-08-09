The Tyler Morning Telegraph is seeking to share news from local businesses.
Businesses are invited to submit information about new hires, job changes, promotions, awards, completed training and other news for the Morning Telegraph's Wednesday Business section.
Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Friday to be considered for publication in the next week's section.
The Morning Telegraph also welcomes business-related story ideas. Editors will consider all submissions, such as a new business set to open or one that has a particularly unique story.
News or ideas can be sent to news@tylerpaper.com, or mailed to Business Section, Tyler Morning Telegraph, 100 E. Ferguson St. Suite 501, Tyler, TX 75702.
For more information, call 903-597-8111.