New business Tyler Liquidations will soon be starting its own flea market. The store, which opened in May, will hold the flea market on the third Friday and Saturday of each month with the opening weekend starting this Friday.
The business has been interested in the idea of doing a flea market since they started working on the bin store idea, according to co-owner Stephen Permenter.
“We are a family of thrift shoppers and love local and handmade stuff so we wanted Tyler to have more of that,” he said.
The flea market will be an outdoor market with a wide variety of approximately 20 local vendors but will have room to grow for future markets. Vendors will include food, art, clothing, jewelry, collectables and more.
“A lot of stuff will be handmade. It is a unique opportunity to shop locally that will benefit both our shoppers and local makers; there will be food trucks on site as well,” Permenter said. “To make things even more exciting, we will be offering raffle entries for flea market shoppers for a special prize.”
Permenter said business has been good since opening Tyler Liquidations and he is excited to bring this new shopping experience to the community.
“Business has been great since opening; people are excited. At Tyler Liquidations there is a little something for everyone from bargain hunters, resellers, teachers, and anyone looking for a good deal,” he said. “You never know what you’ll find here. But you do know it will be way cheaper than anywhere else.”
The flea market will be held the third Friday and Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tyler Liquidations is located at 9076 US Highway 271.
For more information visit the Tyler Liquidations Facebook page.