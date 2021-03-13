The Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. in Tyler, has scheduled a one-day-only book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Funds from the sales help the library purchase replacement copies of materials, item repairs and other collection-related needs.
One will be able to find books, movies, audiobooks, CDs or records to add to their collection.
Prices for the books are hardback books, $1, paperback books, $.50; audiobooks, $2; CDs and DVDs, $1; items by the bag: $5 and items by the box: $10.