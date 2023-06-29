STUDIO B PILATES+BARRE is sharing the art and benefits of Pilates with the East Texas community, including several local schools and athletes.
Opened in October of 2015, STUDIO B PILATES+BARRE, relocated to Tyler's Mosaic District in late 2019.
Owner, Tyler movement enthusiast, and teacher, Sarah Burton discovered the magic and marvel of Pilates before the birth of her last child in 2004 while working as a personal trainer.
“We offer Pilates sessions - private and semi-private, Pilates equipment classes, TRX, barre, and general movement sessions designed to help you with whatever your body needs,” she said. “East Texans have the opportunity to experience Pilates as a complete system of movement, the way Mr. Pilates intended.”
Joseph Pilates, born in 1883, began creating the genius total body work long ago with the desire to counteract his current cultural postural habits. He taught each student his exercises on the mat, the reformer, the chairs, the barrels and many more of the apparatus.
The Pilates system, designed by Pilates, helps create body awareness, control, strength, balance, coordination, flexibility by doing the exercises he created with intention and precision. It was called Contrology at the time, according to Burton.
“Exploring the possibility of all movements, students don't just go through the motions inside our studio, but learn the intention of how each brilliantly designed Pilates exercise will help create a stronger and mobile body, not to mention make whatever clients do outside of our walls done with more ease,” Burton said. “Think of Pilates as the work before the work; and it is really fun.”
Burton keeps the small group classes and private sessions accessible to every single body that wants to learn the system no matter the ability or age. Keeping the teacher to student ratio small allows for personalized modifications and progressions that promote a more focused learning experience.
“Each student comes to our studio with a unique set of challenges and opportunities for growth and knowledge and leaves each session feeling one step closer to reaching their goals,” she said. “Our fully certified teaching team is well equipped to listen, to watch closely, and to collaborate to help each individual have the most productive experience possible.”
Burton also teaches Pilates mat at Tyler Junior College and works with several students and athletes throughout the East Texas area.
“I teach Pilates mat at Tyler Junior College, and the professors and faculty attend for free as part of their wellness program. I have had the absolute pleasure of teaching a professor in the Kinesiology department for almost 10 years,” she said. “He played professional baseball for few years before starting his coaching career in Tyler.”
In the dance department at TJC, Burton teaches Pre-Ballet and Dance Conditioning and is deeply invested in their program.
“These young dancers learn that no two human bodies are built exactly the same or in perfect symmetry and they need to learn to listen to how they feel in a specific moment pattern or stretch,” Burton said.
STUDIO B PILATES+BARRE is also an approved vendor for Tyler ISD which allows the studio to work with sports and dance teams, supplementing their current training program. Studio teacher Alex Collins has worked with Tyler Legacy Swim Team and the girls soccer team.
Last year the Kilgore Ranerettes visited the studio twice a week for Pilates mat work with Burton.
Burton explained the benefits of Pilates are endless.
“You will grow in ways that your teacher and you will see physically, but the benefits don’t stop at how your body will change. You will also be creating awareness of where you are in space; your focus will deepen, your breathing will be enhanced, your memory and balance will also most likely improve,” she said. “Coordination in day-to-day activities will start to improve; our older students always say that they wish that had started way earlier in their lives.”
STUDIO B PILATLES+BARRE is located at 2469 Earl Campbell, Suite B in the Mosaic District and shares a building with Relax Lab. The studio can be reached at 903-245-1653.
For more information, visit www.studiobtyler.com.