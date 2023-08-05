Tyler Innovation Pipeline (TIP) is on a mission to move Tyler and the East Texas community forward.
TIP, founded in 2017, exists as a place and a network of people who embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, art and community involvement. Its mission is to offer a launch pad of tools, training, resources and relationships to the community. If someone has an idea, to start a business, author a book, start a podcast, make a movie, TIP aims to be their source of opportunity, according to Executive Director James Hardin.
“If you have an idea, as wild as it may be, come to the Innovation Pipeline. We offer a host of incredible resources such as a film studio, sound studio, 3D printer lab, fully equipped wood shop, the entire Adobe creative cloud and an incredible network of like-minded others,” he said. “Additionally, we host multiple classes and charitable events each year.”
Hardin said, first and foremost, he is a believer in the community and the potential the city of Tyler holds for it.
“My role at TIP is a vehicle for that opportunity. As the Executive Director I’m responsible for steering the organization by carrying out our mission of equipping our community with the tools, connections and resources to bring their ideas to fruition,” he said. “My purpose is to serve and bolster others and we really are defined by our community, our people. So, whatever they need, whatever direction and vision they have, that’s how we chart our course.”
“When the chips are down, it’s all about serving others, bringing out their value and placing them in positions of connection and growth,” Hardin added.
Hardin explained the vision of TIP has always been to empower the Tyler community and enrich the city by creating a space for ideas to tested, honed, brought to life, and supportive.
“Tyler houses so much incredible potential. Let's foster it here and see what it produces. Follow this vision a bit further and you’ll see; it’s the risk-taking visionaries who pave the way for growth, new businesses, inventions, solutions and jobs for others,” he said. “Tyler Innovation Pipeline not only equips our community, it saturates our city with even deeper hope and opportunity.”
Hardin said he hopes to change the narrative that one must leave Tyler in the pursuit of opportunity.
“There seems to be a tendency to leave Tyler in pursuit of opportunity, whether it is artistic or entrepreneurial, among other fronts. If there is one word that describes Tyler, its opportunity,” he said. “If what you seek isn’t here yet, I very much believe it soon will be. Tyler Innovation Pipeline is evidence of that and the fact that the City has placed value on and made space for something like this is an incredible step in a very healthy direction.”
Prominent business woman and entrepreneur LaToyia Jordan, who recently visited TIP, agrees.
“A couple of years ago I used to use their studio to record my podcast and absolutely fell in love with the things they have to offer the community,” Jordan said. “What brought me in recently was my daughter was looking up things to do in Tyler and the Pen Making class came up; I told her to register us for it.”
“TIP is a great benefit to the community by offering a place for creators such as myself to create, record, make unique things for their businesses,” she said. “It also helps small business owners to not have a huge overhead cost when starting out. TIP has most of the equipment you need to start any small business.”
“I challenge people to stop by TIP and unlock that creative bone that resides inside of your body,” Jordan added.
Hardin expanded on that idea saying TIP champions originality, innovation, and the community.
“We champion originality. We champion innovation. We champion our community and encourage dreams and ideas. There are some crazy ideas too. Good; we want them,” he said. “We’re a space that allows permission to try, permission to take risks, permission to succeed; permission to fail even. And failure isn’t really failure if you use it to grow; it’s directional - it's a compass.”
TIP works on a membership basis, something Harden likens to a gym membership for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.
“Our members pay a monthly fee and with it gain access to our resources, our space and our equipment,” he said. “When I refer to one of our members ‘graduating’, it most usually means that we have equipped a member enough to the point that they become self-sustainable and have even purchased their own equipment.”
“At the end of the day, we are a launch pad and we love to see our members fly,” Hardin said.
TIP has already had several success stories such as Nathan Lamaster who worked on prototyping a medical device through TIP.
“People should definitely look into his story; Nathan Lamaster with The Pill Puncher,” Hardin said.
In 2022, TIP initiated its first annual TIP Toy Drive, opening its facility up to everyone to help us assemble, paint and package over 500 wooden toys to give to families and children in need. Hardin plans to continue the tradition in future.
Hardin said, simply put, TIP is a point of connection for the community.
“When someone has an idea, our goal is to equip them, whether that be connecting them with people, equipment or resources in the realm of business, art, media, etc.,” he said. “TIP is a point of connection.”
Hardin also had a strong message for the community saying “the time for Tyler is now.”
“The time for Tyler is now. If you have an idea, a dream, a vision - pursue it and be led by joy. Be led by how your idea benefits others,” he said. “All you need is an idea and a green light, because we’re here for you.”
Tyler Innovation Pipeline is located at 217 East Oakwood Street and can be reached at 903-630-5891.
For more information, visit www.tylerinnovators.com or the Tyler Innovation Pipeline Facebook page.