A new independent toy store opened in January in Tyler, offering new and vintage toys, games, and collectibles along with a family-friendly environment.
Fortress of Solitude Toys and Games is the only independent toy store between Little Rock and Dallas, according to owner Blake Baker.
Baker started the business in a 5x10 storage unit in Mount Pleasant in 2018. They opened the Tyler location following a layoff.
“There was a corporate layoff, some discussion with trusted friends, and a bit of soul searching. We went for it and hope to grow a larger audience,” he said. “We're from northeast Texas and giving back to the community here is part of the mission. So the more people we can get involved, the better.”
Baker joked that he has been a collector since he was a kid and is just a regular guy growing up a little slower than most.
“I’ve been a collector since I was a kid, so the toys have always been a part of my life. Way after it was cool; so that part came naturally,” he said. I’ve worked retail, wholesale, customer service, IT and in management; being a business owner brings all of that experience together.”
“On top of that, we get to support some great causes benefitting kids and young adults and we get to meet tons of like-minded, fun, and interesting people,” Baker added.
Baker said he hopes to connect with other Tyler businesses and charities as well as become a member with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and said he has big plans for the future.
“We’re really excited to plant roots here in Tyler. We have big plans for Rose City including a flagship store, community event, game tournaments, and lots of other fun stuff,” he said. “We hope the community is just as excited as we are because it’s going to be a blast.”
Fortress of Solitude Toys and Games is currently working out of a warehouse at the Tyler Business Plaza located at 4097 US 271, Unit 34 and can be reached at 903-285-4657. Baker recommends calling ahead for up-to-date summer hours.
For more information, visit the Fortress of Solitude Toys and Games Facebook page.