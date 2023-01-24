The real estate market favors sellers in the Tyler area, with figures provided by the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors showing increasing, but still tight inventory of homes for sale.
The year 2022 ended with 2.8 months of inventory, compared with 1.2 months a year earlier.
Kelly Raulston, chairwoman of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, said the determination of whether it’s a buyers’ market or a sellers’ market is based on available inventory. More than six months is a buyers’ market. Less than six is a sellers’ market. Home prices also have continued to increase in the years following the pandemic’s arrival. Inventory was up for the year by 25% to 510 houses.
The median home price in the Tyler area for 2022 was 16.1% higher than 2022, at $306,$206. Prices might be higher, but they’re still relatively affordable compared with other cities in Texas and across the United States. As a result, the market continues to attract out-of-state buyers, Raulston said.
“Now, we’re turning back to a normal market in terms of actually having homes for sale,” Raulston said, but with rising interest rates, the question is whether buyers can get approved for a loan. She suggested buyers find a lender they trust, because there are different types of loans available or sellers might be offering different types of assistance.
Pricing is an issue, Raulston said. Some sellers want to price their house higher because of the higher prices that have been in place since 2020.
"It's really important to make sure you're looking at current sold data," Raulston said.
She added that's why it's important in the Tyler area to work with a Realtor who belongs to the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, so they have access to the most current statistics and information about the market.