The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (HBA) will soon be hosting its Hispanic Entrepreneurship Certificate Program.
The eight-week program started in 2015. Each area of study is taught by an expert or professional within the subject area, according to Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel.
“The business accounting and taxation area of study is taught by a CPA, the business law and ethics area taught by an attorney, business finance and banking taught by a 20-year experienced banking professional, and so on,” Rangel said. “In addition to the eight areas of study, participants are asked to execute a business plan with the guidance and assistance from each of the high-level experts.”
Upon completion of the entrepreneurship training, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion at a graduation ceremony of which is held at The University of Texas at Tyler where family and friends are encouraged to attend.
Rangel said the program, which is organized Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance with the support of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and 2023 sponsors Crystal Clear Insurance, Jose Sanchez Law Firm, Martinez CPA, and VeraBank, is a great way to accelerate small business growth within the community.
“Startup entrepreneurs are starting small businesses at a fast rate every day and playing an integral role in the U.S. economy. The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance provides its services to accelerate their growth and opportunities by successfully growing and mentoring entrepreneurs because we understand how today’s startups will convert into tomorrow’s job creator’s, taxpayers, and business leaders,” she said. “As a result, many of our Tyler HBA entrepreneurship program graduates and clients who have graduated or utilized our services are now operating successful businesses and making a difference in our local economy and community.”
The training is held in Spanish, something Rangel said the HBA was the first and only organization to do so within the area.
“We were the first and only organization to provide entrepreneurship training entirely in Spanish within the Tyler Metropolitan Area because we did not want to duplicate services within the region since entrepreneurship classes were already being taught in English,” she said.
Rangel went on to say the program was extremely beneficial for the Hispanic community.
“This form of training is extremely beneficial for our Hispanic and Spanish-speaking community because they will receive the guidance and information on how to start, grow, and manage their business,” she said. “We have graduated hundreds of participants for the past ten years and provided these entrepreneurs the business elements and skill sets needed to manage and operate a successful business.”
Rangel said it is critical and important for the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance to ensure that the community is receiving quality and correct guidance and education for new and seasoned Spanish speaking business owners within the region.
“This has been our mission since 2005. This is why we were the first to design and provide a program of which we invested years of research and designed the program from the community’s feedback,” she said.
Rangel said for nearly 20 years the Tyler HBA continues to serve as the chief and leading regional advocate for business, economic, community affairs, and interests of the Hispanic community within the City of Tyler and its metropolitan area.
The Tyler HBA Training Program will take place once a week on Thurs. evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting Feb. 2 and ending on March 30 with the exception of the spring break week. The training will be held at Grace Community Church located at 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway.
For more information, call the Tyler HBA at 903.245.0544 or email nrangel@tylertexas.com.