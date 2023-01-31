A massive business park will be built in Smith County after a property purchase was finalized Tuesday morning, officials said.
The Tyler Economic Development Council closed Tuesday morning on a 412-acre property off Interstate 20 that will be transformed into a business park to attract companies and industries to the area.
Scott Martinez, CEO of the economic development council, said the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park will be a game-changer for the Smith County area.
Martinez said areas like Kilgore and Longview have seen success with their industrial and business parks, but Smith County didn’t have anything comparable that could fit the needs of many of its potential clients, which are often looking for at least 50 acres. The location of the new park, which will be bordered by State Highway 155 to the east and County Road 336, has already attracted potential clients.
“We’re getting strong interest on that property already,” Martinez said, noting the economic development council is actively working with multiple possible tenants.
Martinez said being located right on the interstate is a real draw for companies looking for a spot to locate.
“If companies locate in the business park, they’ll have direct access to Interstate 20, which will allow for real efficiency in getting their employees and products in and out of the facility quickly,” Martinez said.
This new park will not only allow for more and larger-scale economic development projects, but it will also create jobs for East Texans.
“The whole purpose of this is to create a business park where companies can locate and hire local people who can provide for their families, tithe at their church and grow in their careers,” Martinez said. “It all starts with a job, so the whole intent of this is to look at job creators and bring them here to benefit Smith County and East Texans.”
In order for this project to come to life, the development council needed the help of the Smith County Commissioners Court. In October, the court agreed to use $4.5 million in federal coronavirus relief money to build a public road through the business park. The road will be built from County Road 335 to State Highway 155. The court’s approval was contingent on the TEDC closing on the purchase of the property and since that was finalized Tuesday, things are starting to get in motion.
“Roadway construction will commence and should be complete by October 2024,” Martinez said, adding the engineering phase of the construction will begin immediately. “This roadway is essential for the park.”
Martinez said many partners, including the commissioners court, were involved to make this plan become a reality.
“The real catalyst for this is the agreement we have with Smith County that allows us to build the new roadway. It wouldn't be possible without the Smith County Commissioners Court partnering with us and showing their support of the project,” he said.
Martinez previously told the Morning Telegraph this is the largest real estate acquisition the Tyler Economic Development Council has done in its 34-year history.
“... We see this as a tremendous opportunity in helping us meet our mission as an economic development agency,” Martinez said.