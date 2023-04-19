Breakfast lovers unite. A local doughnut and kolache shop P&K Donuts & Kolache Factory is putting its own unique twist on some breakfast favorites.
The Tyler business, owned by Patrick Riggs, opened its doors on Front Street late last year.
Riggs said opening the shop was something he always wanted to do, so when the opportunity presented itself, he didn’t pass it up.
“Opening the shop was always something I wanted to try and God put the opportunity and right people in my life, and here we are,” he said.
The shop’s slogan is "way more than donuts," and P&K Donuts & Kolache Factory is living up to that in a big way.
Riggs said the first months of business were a struggle but when word got out about the shop’s one-of-a-kind kolaches, business started to pick up.
“When I first opened up, it was a struggle. But the word has gotten out and things have picked up,” he said. “People come in and say they’ve never seen food like we are making.”
“We obviously sell doughnuts and pigs-in-a-blanket but we have a huge variety of other menu items which we try to make fun and different,” Riggs said. “That’s where the kolache factory part comes in; my partner Kong and I like to make our own twist on the kolache.”
Among the array of kolaches to choose from is the shop’s first “creative” kolache: the barbecue brisket kolache.
Other options include the bacon, egg, and cheese kolache, Philly cheese steak kolache, pepperoni pizza kolache, sausage and gravy kolache, cream cheese kolaches, taco kolache; and its newest kolache, the bacon, mac and cheese kolache.
Riggs said the barbecue brisket kolache and taco kolache are top sellers with the Philly cheese steak kolache not far behind.
Riggs said he hopes the community will continue to shop local and support small businesses like P&K Donuts & Kolache Factory.
“When you shop local you are not just helping our business, you are putting back into your own community,” he said. “And, when that happens we can support other small businesses to keep our great city growing.”
“Stop by and give us a try; everything is made hot and fresh every day,” Riggs added. “You won’t be disappointed.
P&K Donuts & Kolache Factory is located at 508 West Front Street and can be reached at 903-917-1376. The shop is open seven days a week from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the P&K Donuts & Kolache Factory Facebook page.