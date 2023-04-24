Darrius and LaToya Harris recently opened Fashionz Trendz, an innovative new business that caters to supporting other local entrepreneurs.
“We have multiple entrepreneurs in our church that we pastor,” said LaToya Harris. “So we thought it would be a great idea to come together and open a community store that would showcase their products.”
Harris said the business move made sense for several reasons, including keeping shopping local.
“We have noticed for some of the styles of clothing some of the community travels to other cities to find trendy fashion so we are elated to be able to offer fashionable items,” she said. “Our store brings more unity to our community by partnering with others to make dreams realities.”
Harris said by opening the store it allows other business owners a storefront to sell their products.
“We want to be a platform for other business owners who have product but have nowhere to showcase them,” she said. “Many of the business owners who are partnered with us started out of their homes and traveled to clients in order to sell their products.”
Two such entrepreneurs are siblings Jeremiah Dunlap, 9, and sister Anniyah Dunlap, 11.
Anniyah owns Jeweled by Niyah which is a young girls accessory line that sells purses, jewelry, fashion glasses, and hair bows. Jeremiah owns JD Gadgets offering item for all of your electronic needs for your cell phone; chargers and headphones and also sells youth watches and key chains, according to mother Jasmine Dunlap.
“One day we were riding home and I asked my children what they needed me to pray for. My daughter responded and said ‘can you pray that we find another way to make money. I laughed and said ‘OK, I will’; they are always looking for ways to make money for themselves,” she said. “When we made it home, as I walked through the door God gave me these ideas for their businesses. So we sat down and had what we call a family meeting. This is where we sit at our dinner table and talk with no phones just us. I shared the ideas and together we ran with the vision. We designed their logos and ordered their first shipment of items and their businesses were created.”
Dunlap said she believes her own path as an entrepreneur and business owner has opened their eyes to that type of career path.
“I am always teaching them new things. They are very excited, happy, and thankful. They have been sharing with their friends and family about their new businesses and they are proud,” she said. “I remember the first day we went to set up, I believe they face-timed almost everyone in their phone to show them. I believe this is showing them the hard work it takes to run a business. They did their own inventory list and packaged all of their items.”
Dunlap said the siblings will soon have a website to sell their products online. They have both set a goal of making $5,000 by the end of the year which will go towards their college funds.
Harris said she and her husband are excited for the chance to “pay it forward."
“My husband and I are excited to open a business where we grew up. We are a part of the foundation of our neighborhood– the unique combination of people and places,” she said. “As a small business owner we know how hard it is to start up and become successful. So by helping and investing in other entrepreneurs we are more likely to be the base of mentorship; building today for the future and generations to come.”
Other businesses operating out of Fashionz Trendz include Rich Smells Fragrance Body Oils, Beautiful Bold Woman Boutique, Kebras Hair & Skin Products, Mikki Nicole Fashionz, Bri Ware Cosmetics, Da Bag Lady, Simple Luxuries by Dessi, and House of Royalty.
Fashionz Trendz is located at 2411 West Erwin Street and can be reached at (903) 664-6610 . Hours of operation are Tues. through Sat. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Fashionz Trendz Facebook page.