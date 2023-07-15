Loyal and frequent Cinnaholic customer Jessica Gandy was devastated when she found out her favorite cinnamon roll joint was permanently closing. So devastated, in fact, she decided to reopen it herself.
“I am not the original owner,” she said. “I was actually just a customer and when they closed I was devastated and just decided to look into what happened.”
The original store posted in February on Facebook that it would be permanently closed, citing location problems. The Facebook post read:
“Dear Friends,
With all the success and rapid growth that Cinnaholic is experiencing, we are realizing that some locations work better for our gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others. We want to make sure that we can always deliver the best experience possible and we realize that we hit limits in this particular location. We made the decision to close our Tyler location and we hope to deliver an even better experience in a new location in your area soon. Thank you all for your support!”
Gandy plans to be open in the exact same location by mid-August and said she is both excited and nervous.
“I am very excited and a little nervous to open, but it’s going to be great,” she said. "We are truly excited about being able to reopen; Cinnaholic has the best cinnamon rolls in Tyler.”
Cinnaholic is a bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls that offered a unique experience with over 40 different frostings and toppings. All products were 100 percent vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.
Cinnaholic will be open in the space as the original bakery located at 8934 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 420 in The Village at Cumberland Park.
For more information, visit the updated Cinnaholic Tyler Facebook page.