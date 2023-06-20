A Tyler businessman and local entrepreneur has achieved remarkable recognition in the business world with his invitation into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders for the success of his East Texas business.
Marvin Salcido, CEO of Salcido Lawn, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in growing a successful business.
Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
Salcido Lawn has exploded in growth over the last few years; the business was just highlighted on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America.
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council, said the community is honored to welcome Salcido.
“We are honored to welcome Marvin Salcido into the community,” he said. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Salcido has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.
Salcido will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
As a member of Forbes Business Council, Salcido will also have exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
In 2016, after a failed partnership, Salcido decided to start over and set his sights on starting another landscape business. Through a combination of hard work, determination, and several acquisitions, Salcido was able to grow his business significantly over the past six years.
By 2022, his business had reached impressive heights, boasting $5 million in sales and securing a spot on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. In addition to running his landscape company, Salcido also purchased a mechanic and hot rod shop, as well as coaching other businesses.
Salcido said he is excited to share his knowledge with other professionals.
“I am super excited to pass on my knowledge to other business professionals, so you can hopefully bypass a lot of the headache and heartache that I went through,” he said. “I want you to learn from my mistakes and push your business forward, further, faster.”
For more information, visit the Forbes Business Council website.