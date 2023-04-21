A Tyler company is using its services to help the East Texas community development and growth continue to get stronger.
Hoverworx, owned by Alan Arthur and celebrating three years in business this month, offers a variety of aerial media services for promotional and business marketing applications.
Arthur, who is a FAA certified UAV remote pilot, FPV drone pilot, and video editor, said after successfully operating a family business in Washington State for more than a decade, he became interested in the use of emerging technologies.
“In 2017, our family moved to Tyler and has since enjoyed exploring the expansive landscapes of East Texas. Having worked in Information Technology for over two decades, I combined my passion for aerial media, FPV drones and film editing to produce promotional event videography content that resonates with greater depth and value for clients,” he said. “The decision to open here in East Texas was not difficult. This growing community offered opportunities to work creatively on a diverse range of projects and meet interesting people.”
“The abundance of open space here creates opportunity for business venues to take advantage of a larger promotional perspective,” Arthur added. “I am honored and inspired by the people and organizations who entrust me to capture the visual experience of their most important projects and events.”
The company also engages with large scale and long-term development projects to create aerial videography content used in project documentation, promotional publications and online platforms.
Operating areas include all of Texas wherever infrastructure projects, construction, development, real estate activity and event venues exist across the state. As a complete provider of aerial media and drone related services, Hoverworx delivers on client’s needs from small to complex, according to Arthur.
“We promote event venues, process FAA air space authorizations, perform custom video edits and build specific formats used within social media content and advertising. We deliver aerial photography and videography content for scheduled events such as wedding ceremonies and other events hosted through private venues,” he said. “As a contract service provider and visual storyteller for various news organizations such as the Tyler Loop, we work with journalists to provide aerial photography that creates additional depth and perspective for published articles or featured stories.”
Arthur said the Tyler area and East Texas has experienced rapid growth since the business started in 2020 which has allowed it to be involved with large-scale, solar power clean energy infrastructure and construction development projects for master planned residential communities.
“As East Texas grows, the scale of projects has become larger,” he said. “This requires ongoing drone and aerial media usage to document progression, construction milestones and showcase unique stories that each project represents.”
Hoverworx is currently working with 4 Leaf Properties in Tyler and developing aerial media content highlighting construction status milestones for the Fannin Meadows community development from project start to finish.
“Our goal is to capture the evolution and progression of this 104 acre property which will become a residential master planned community containing approximately 500 new homes,” Arthur said. “An aerial time lapse composition is then edited which will convey the unique story of the development transition.”
Hoverworx is also working with Legacy Broker Group to promote their incredible ranch listings for sale across Texas from an aerial perspective such as the Atwood Ranch South in the Frankston area.
Arthur said large properties such as this 201 acre ranch can only be presented effectively through the use of aerial media.
The business has also worked with Yak Access LLC at multiple solar power development sites in the state.
“Our directive has been to tell the story of their unique solar power construction projects across Texas by leveraging the perspective of aerial photography and videography. We worked extensively onsite to document the journey of this driven and dedicated company as they build sustainable energy infrastructure across Texas,” he said. “We filmed over the course of a year at their 26-acre solar project in Ore City to preserve and document the infrastructure construction through aerial videography.”
“This is only one of their many solar infrastructure developments we have engaged with that power thousands of homes in Texas through clean energy,” Arthur said.
Arthur said Hoverworx’s work and passion is the same and represents the energy and focus brought to every project.
“We are inspired daily, working in a creative field with emerging technologies that can communicate a client’s message like no other; with 20 years of experience in photography, videography, UAV commercial operation, FPV drones, video editing and IT; we bring value to a client’s project requirements,” he said “Perspectives captured by our use of custom FPV drones make for memorable impact and presentation. We work with relentless dedication to the client’s vision and goals; our values are that simple.”
Arthur said the business has grown exponentially through word-of-mouth and he hopes to continue to serve the East Texas area in new and exciting ways.
For more information, visit the Hoverworx Facebook page.