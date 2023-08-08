A Tyler boutique has permanently shut its doors after three years in business. Mainstream Boutique announced via Facebook page Monday morning that it has made the difficult decision to close the store.
The Facebook post read, “We have made the difficult decision to close our store. This has been a year of significant change for us. We are deeply grateful for your friendship and support over the past 3 years. Our prayer for each of you - 'The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.' Numbers 6 : 24-26”
The Tyler location was locally owned and operated by mother-daughter duo Nan Moore and Jenni Moore Rice. The franchise boasts more than 80 locations across the country.
The mission of the Tyler store was to love, strengthen, and celebrate the women in its community, according to the business Facebook page which now says it is permanently closed.
As of Tuesday morning there were close to 300 reactions, comments, and shares on the page.
One customer shared her sadness of the closure but thanked the owners for their kindness.
"I’m so sad - loved your store. You were always so nice and helpful. Thank you for that," the post read.
The Mainstream Boutique was located at 2376 Dueling Oaks, Suite 300.