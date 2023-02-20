Mardi Gras season is here and Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 21 this year, is upon us. Great Harvest Bakery and Café is baking up all the best flavors of the festival’s popular sweet treat, king cake.
Owner Laura Jones knew when she opened the Tyler bakery she would be including her Louisiana roots into her baking.
“My parents are from South Louisiana so I grew up traveling to the South during Mardi Gras to visit family. As a little girl, king cakes were the best part of going on vacation during the season,” she said. “It was always my goal as a little girl to find the baby in the cake, even though my Dad had to carry on the tradition of buying the next one.”
“My mom Liz and I own this bakery together, so it was very important to us if we offered king cakes that they be authentic and delicious,” Jones said. “Food is closely tied to memories for people and I believe king cakes even more so since they’re a festival specialty and part of a special event.”
The name “king cake” comes from the Biblical story of the three kings who bring gifts to Jesus after the birth, according to NewOrleans.com. The cakes are a blend of a coffee cake and a cinnamon roll with fruit or cream cheese filling and are usually iced in the colors of Mardi Gras — yellow, green and purple.
Fat Tuesday has cultural significance in the South and is tied to a festival the day before Lent begins. Mardi Gras has become a tradition surrounding Fat Tuesday and usually lasts for five to eight weeks.
Jones said the recipe for her king cakes comes straight from Louisiana which makes her cakes authentic and unique to East Texas.
“Our king cakes are unique here in East Texas because they’re made with an authentic Louisiana king cake recipe that’s been perfected over many years by our good friends,” she said. “My daughter and I traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana to learn how to make true Louisiana king cakes last year and we intend to carry on this tradition for many years to come.”
“We do serve our king cakes with babies but the babies are now placed on the side of the cake for safety reasons and can be hidden before serving,” Jones added.
The bakery offers six flavors, including cinnamon twist, cinnamon cream cheese, blueberry cream cheese, raspberry cream cheese, pecan praline and double chocolate with cinnamon cream cheese being its best seller, according to Jones.
Jones said the cakes are made from scratch daily beginning at 4 a.m. and has already sold over 1,000 cakes this Mardi Gras season.
“We’ve sold over 1,000 king cakes this Mardi Gras season and expect to bake over 200 on Fat Tuesday,” she said.
Jones said attributes the success of her king cakes, in part, to the Tyler community.
“One of the blessings we never expected was the response from the community we’ve received. Customers have shared stories about how our king cakes have revived memories for them or connected them to their childhood,” she said. “The outpouring of support from the Tyler community has been humbling and such a fun experience to be a part of.”
Great Harvest will be taking online orders for king cakes until 4 p.m. on Monday, but will have the shelves full of cakes for walk-in customers until they sell out Tuesday afternoon.
Due to their popularity, Jones recommends ordering online in advance, usually just the day before, to ensure the desired flavor is available.
Great Harvest Bakery and Café is located at 6621 South Broadway.
For more information, call 903-630-3094 or visit www.greatharvesttyler.com.