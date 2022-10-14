All Tyler area Sports Clips locations have kicked off its annual Help A Hero campaign benefitting the Help A Hero Scholarship program.
The program, created in 2013 between Sports Clips and Veterans of Foreign Wars, is a way to help out when veterans need to go back to school in order to pursue civilian careers.
Since its inception, the VFW's Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program has awarded 2,372 scholarships totaling $11.4 million, according to Sports Clips Area Leader Meghann Gotcher.
“Last year, we presented the VFW with a record-breaking donation of $1.55 million,” she said. “This year our goal is $1.7 million, which will allow the VFW to fund more than 300 scholarships at up to $5,000 each.”
At the heart of the Help A Hero campaign is Sport Clips Founder and Chairman Gordon Logan, an Air Force veteran who flew C-130s in Southeast Asia.
“Research shows most Americans understand there’s need for additional money to help veterans with education and training. Because G.I. Bill funds don’t always go the distance, we started the Help A Hero Scholarship program,” Logan said. “Our clients and product partners have made the program a ‘win’ for veterans by helping us donate more than $11.4 million to the program to date and funding 2,400 scholarships."
“Help A Hero is now the largest scholarship program of its kind, and, with your help, we want to continue to make a positive difference for those who serve our country,” he added.
Gotcher said the majority of funds collected come from Sports Clips clients.
“Sport Clips is the primary funder of these scholarships all thanks to our hard-working Team Members,” said Gotcher. "More than 80% of the total we collect each year comes directly from our generous clients.”
In 2017 the Sports Clips located in the Village at Cumberland Park won an award for being a top supporter.
The fundraiser is happing now through Nov. 14. Sport Clips stores will donate $2 from every hair care service provided on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to the program.
Anyone is able to donate at any of the locations, cash and card options are available. Those interested can also text HERO to 71777 to donate, as well.
This year Sport Clips is making it easy to donate to Help A Hero at the check-out kiosk following a haircut.
The scholarships range up to $5,000 per semester and help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military and service members with the rank of E-5 and below.
Help A Hero scholarships are awarded to qualified veterans across all branches of the military by sending the funds directly to the college or technical school of their choice.
Many participating Sport Clips locations will also offer free Veterans Day haircuts for those with a valid military I.D., including all Tyler locations.
To apply and learn how these scholarships are impacting the lives of veterans, visit Help A Hero webpage.