Confetti was shot into the air in celebration as Complete Weddings Tyler cut the ribbon during a special ribbon cutting ceremony to become a new Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce member on Tuesday.
The event included a photo booth, champagne toast, and specialty made cookies where guests were able to mingle with owner Noreen Nartia.
Nartia has been with Complete Weddings Tyler since 2011 but took over ownership in January 2020.
Beautiful wedding portraits hung from the wall in her office while the back boasted a large DJ area.
Nartia said she was excited about being a new chamber member and becoming part of the commerce community.
“I believe the chamber is a wonderful community organization and encourages support for small businesses like ours,” Nartia said. “We are very excited to be a part of this club and are looking forward to meeting all of the other wonderful businesses and organizations.”
Nartia said she was excited about the service her company can provide to the residents of Tyler.
“We are a fun and professional multi service company that will make your event run flawless,” Nartia said. “We are the largest DJ, photo booth, photography, and videography company in the greater East Texas area.”
“Complete has been proudly serving East Texas for 11 years and is grateful for the new ownership and powerful new management team,” she continued. “We are a one stop shop for all your wedding and event needs.”
Complete Weddings Tyler is open by appointment only. For more information, visit completewedo.com or call 903.920.2155.