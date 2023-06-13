The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.
Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM said the recognition is a mark of excellence for the organization.
“When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership” Towle said in a press release. “This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. Accredited chambers are recognized for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local business communities. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”
The purpose of the U.S. Chamber's Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America.
In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.
Tyler Area Chamber President Henry Bell said the accreditation process is way for the Chamber to stay focused on its mission.
“Accreditation is important to our chamber because it allows us to examine how we are viewed every five years by peers in our industry,” he said. “It is a way to assure we are staying focused on our mission and vision purpose.”
The mission of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce is to enhance the business environment, the economic well-being and quality of life for the Tyler area.
The association consists of over 2,000 businesses, organizations, and individuals that work toward the interests of the business community.
Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.