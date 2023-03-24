True Vine Brewing Company is celebrating nine years in business in a big way Saturday evening.
Opened in 2014, True Vine moved to the Mosaic District in 2017 and business has been booming ever since, according to founder Traci Dixon who owns the business with husband Ryan.
“Opening only once a month for brewery events called ‘Open Taps’, the original 2000-square-foot brewery and taproom quickly became very, very tight. The community embraced these events from the beginning proving people were truly thirsty for something like True Vine,” she said. “Live music filled the air of the ‘backyard’ and beers flowed as thousands would visit this dilapidated space that you had to enter through a dark alley. It was clear that this small but special space had created a ton of great memories but expansion was indeed necessary to continue on.”
“A new location was acquired in fall of 2017 and the now larger True Vine team began the resurrection of yet another dilapidated building on Earl Campbell Parkway. Again, taking something most view as ugly and turning it into something beautiful. After months of hard work, True Vine opened the doors of the Earl Campbell facility on March 30th, 2018,” Dixon said. “Here, live music has grown into a weekly occurrence and beer production has greatly increased to meet the ever-growing demand in the taproom as well as distribution across Texas.”
“In February of 2020, True Vine opened a taproom and wine bar in downtown Tyler located right on the square. This is the first step in what our vision is for taking the True Vine experience all over Texas; to foster community, over great craft beer of course,” she added.
To celebrate the journey, Dixon is asking the community to bring their favorite photos of time spent at True Vine to create a “history wall” in the taproom.
“We need the community’s help and their beautiful faces. In celebration of our nine year anniversary coming up Saturday, we are creating a history wall in our taproom,” she said. “We want the community to find their favorite photos of themselves and friends at True Vine throughout the years and bring them to the celebration.”
“We will have pins available to hang them up during our 9 Lives Party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.,” Dixon said. “True Vine exists to create memorable experiences for this community and we would love to share with all that come through the good times that we’ve had throughout the years together.”
The celebration will include music under the Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. with Golden Hour followed by DeFrance, Cool Cats VIP Party Packs including a glass, beer, brewery tour with founder Ryan Dixon, Cat adoption by SPCA, vintage cat print apparel from StinkNBindle, new True Vine 9 year swag, fish and chips from Sola Bread Company, nine new beer releases, and more.
Ryan Dixon said he wants True Vine to be a place where people can connect and enjoy a night out.
“When people step inside True Vine Brewing Company, we want them to feel connected, loved and inspired knowing that there is beauty inside,” he said. “And we want them to enjoy a great, handcrafted brew while doing so.”
Dixon said the mission statement of True Vine is: “We understand the challenge in finding a place to enjoy quality craft beer in a wholesome environment. We brew artistic beer with roots deep in tradition, cultivate thriving community experiences, and offer a place at the table for all.”
True Vine Brewing Company is located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway and can be reached at 903-600-0125.
For more information, visit the True Vine Brewing Company Facebook page.