Tricia’s Rose City Framing, located at 214 Shelley Drive in Tyler, will celebrate its ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m. The grand opening is slated for Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tricia Pottinger, sole proprietor and a recent Tyler transplant from the mission field, is excited to bring her love of framing to the Tyler community. She has over 20 years in the industry preserving thousands of memories.
“The joy I receive from being in this industry comes from being part of a story. Whether a memorial flag or an antique christening dress, each piece has a story. I am privileged to be part of preserving these memories for the next generation,” Pottinger said.
Local artist, Mari Teising, will be on-site for the ribbon cutting and open house on July 1. Mari will be creating miniature, original watercolor paintings for each guest as a special remembrance. Other local artists will attend, with their works displayed for purchase. Light snacks and refreshments will be served as you tour the newly remodeled facility.
The warm welcome that Pottinger has felt from the community will be paid forward as she plans to spotlight local artists throughout the year at her shop.
“We are excited to play a part in this new venture with Tricia. We think it is very important to support local businesses in our community,” said Liz Smith, a representative from Saleh Interests, Inc. of Tyler, which is the retail center property owner where Tricia’s Rose City Framing is located.
After the grand opening, Tricia’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays In addition, evening hours will be available by appointment and closed on Sundays.
For additional information, please call 903-360-7004 or visit rosecityframing.com.