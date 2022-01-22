When an ice storm almost a year ago led to the collapse of a building at Trane Technologies in Tyler, the plant didn't consider it a "blessing."
Today, though, plant manager Robert Rivers sees the incident gave the company an opportunity to position itself for future growth and improve plant operations. The company began construction this past fall on a 200,000 building to replace the 115,000 square feet facility that was damaged in the storm and then demolished by the company. The new building is on the opposite side of the plant, and Rivers said Trane is hoping to move into the expanded facility by the end of February or end of the first quarter.
"We are running at record speed to try to get this building up," he said, noting that employees will be working in the new building within about a year of the collapse.
What he said he's probably most proud of, though, is the way the company has cared for its employees through this process. When the building collapsed, Trane didn't want to lay off the 400 people who worked in that building. Trane employs about 2,100 people locally.
The company came up with a plan to keep all of its employees and maintain production.
"We have a really good team here in Tyler. Within days of that building collapse, we put together a really robust plan," Rivers said. "Our first thought was about the employees."
The company had no layoffs, he said, and it transitioned from a five-day, 8-hour-a-day work schedule with two shifts, to a schedule with four different shifts, with some employees working 10 hour shifts Monday through Thursday and other employees working three, 12-hour shifts Friday through Sunday.
Not only did that keep employees, "it allowed us to take care of our customers," Rivers said. The company has been on a "nice trajectory," with several years of increased demand and increased demand for the products the Tyler facility produces. Trane makes "energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems" and other products.
Full production was restored within about five weeks of the building collapse, he said. A couple of assembly lines were moved inside the remaining plant — the entire facility is about 1.6 million square feet, with the part of the plant unaffected by the collapse consisting of shipping and receiving, fabrication and sheet metal presses, for instance.
"It kind of crammed us a little bit inside the plant," to move those assembly lines, he said, but he said he thinks employees were appreciative of the company's efforts to maintain their jobs.
This month, Trane Technologies was named to JUST Capital’s 2022 JUST 100 List, as one of America’s "Most JUST Companies for the fifth consecutive year. Trane Technologies ranked second among companies in the building materials and packaging industry, and moved up 67 spots overall from the previous year. JUST Capital is a not-for-profit that does comprehensive analyses to rank companies based on issues the American public cares about most, including investing in workers, supporting communities, respecting customers and reducing environmental impact," information about the award says
"This is just one example of one of the reasons we got named to that," Rivers said.
Shifts will return to normal when the company moves into the new facility.
"It kind of helps give that work-life balance for those families," Rivers said.
From Trane's standpoint, it's making a "significant investment" in the plant, Rivers said — about $77 million — taking the opportunity to design the facility in a manner that improves the production process and positions it for growth. For the past 50 years or so, the plant had grown "organically," without Trane having the opportunity to plan and optimize the facility's layout and design, Rivers said.
Equipment installed as part of the rebuild will help improve the quality of the products Trane makes locally, be more energy efficient and better spread out the manufacturing process, with plans to eventually move all production lines into the new building.
"(The employees) are looking forward to getting into that new building," Rivers said.