A second Tobacco Junction has opened in Tyler. The popular cigar spot opened its doors on Dec. 4 and is currently planning a huge grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate.
The new location boasts the largest single premium cigar humidor in East Texas, according to Tobacco Junction Marketing Director Kevin Godfrey.
“This location boasts the largest humidor between Dallas and New Orleans and has the most well appointed and largest cigar lounge in East Texas,” Godfrey said.
Godfrey attributes the second Tyler location to the success of the business’ first location.
“Our first location on the corner of Troup and the Loop has always been a great location for our products. Opening a second location was a way to expand our selections and give the South Broadway area a location to purchase products that may be more convenient for them,” he said.
The company offers premium cigars, tobacco varieties including loose leaf and name brands, electronic cigarettes, CBD, Kratom, vapor and other products.
“We tout East Texas’ first cigar lounges, the largest walk-in humidors in the area and convenient drive-thrus as a few of our substantial amenities,” Godrey said. “Tobacco Junction operates 11 stores across East Texas in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Henderson, Gladewater, Kilgore and Marshall.”
Godrey said the business, which has been family owned and operated since 1996, always strives to have the highest level of customer service, employees locals and sells products that consumers normally can’t find anywhere else for a price that is competitive and most often less expensive than major retailers.
“At Tobacco Junction we pride ourselves on excellent customer service and the largest selection of tobacco-related products in East Texas,” he said.
Tobacco Junction will hold a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 3 followed by a large cigar event that Saturday.
“There will be more than a dozen vendors representing the largest cigar manufacturers in the world. There will be special premium cigars that will only be available at this event. ETX Brewing will be on hand with samples of their craft beers. We will have a huge tent set up so that there is plenty of room for everyone in the community that wants to attend will be welcomed,” Godfrey said. “There will also be a food truck on hand for anyone that wants to come and stay for the whole event.”
The new Tobacco Junction is located at 7922 South Broadway between Buffalo Wild Wings and Marcos Pizza and can be reached at 903-991-2028.
For more information, visit www.tobaccojunction.com.