A Tyler resident and Tyler Junior College graduate is making dreams a reality in the fashion industry by expanding his Weird & Different clothing brand for the second time in less than a year.

Romero Brown Jr., 25, began the Weird & Different clothing and apparel brand in 2020 from a kiosk in Broadway Square Mall.

Although the future is looking bright for the young entrepreneur, Brown says the creation of the brand grew from very powerful and painful life experiences.

Brown was often made fun of or bullied for a disability he had from birth. The taunting, even at a young age, planted a seed of change and hope in Brown’s mind.

In November of last year, Weird & Different expanded from the kiosk to storefront in the mall.

On Saturday, the popular clothing brand expanded again by moving to a bigger space in Broadway Square Mall.

“Our products are something more than just clothes and apparel, they are products that symbolize that being yourself is a beautiful thing, as well as embracing one’s own oddness is what makes us all individually special,” Brown said.

Brown shared that his anti-bullying efforts through his clothing line have been embraced by the Tyler community.

“Business has been going really well since we have opened our first store. Also, our anti-bullying campaign has hit the masses in a very positive way,” he said. “People that come in our store always tell us how much our message makes them feel proud to be themselves. We also have met so many amazing people like, city councilmen, the mayor, and a lot of other wholesome business owners.”

Brown went on to say he was eternally grateful for the support of everyone involved and credited his faith for his rapid success.

“First and foremost I owe it to God, as without him none of this would be possible,” he said, “And I owe my rapid success to him, my team, family, friends, and all the people that have came out to show me love and support.”

“It means the world to me knowing that my story can allow people to be comfortable to share their stories as well. Also, Weird & Different is a brand that is about including everyone; so, therefore everyone that has had moments where they have felt weird or different now have a platform and community for their voices to be heard,” Brown continued.

Brown said the brand plans to be in more fashion shows as well as collaborate with other local networks and artists, something he hopes will allow the brand to continue to grow and touch lives.

“Though you really never know what the future holds I hope that the further along we get on this journey we continue to touch people’s hearts and continue to spread more love,” he said. “So, hopefully as a result of that we will be able to grow and expand more with more locations as well as branching off into other business ventures.”

Brown said the brand is passionate about supporting and showing love to all people no matter who they are or where they come from; ultimately showing people that it is okay to stand apart from the crowd and be themselves.

“The new store is bigger, better, and we’re here to stay weird and be different,” he said. “Small businesses matter so shop small and support big.”

The Weird & Different brand recently added shoes to its collection along with several other apparel and accessory items.

Weird & Different is located inside Broadway Square Mall at 4601 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 833-809-3473.

