For a quarter of a century, The Watchmaker has been serving the Tyler and surrounding areas with its unique approach as a local business.
Owner Toby Troquille said for those not in-the-know, shopping at The Watchmaker is a one-of-a-kind experience.
“It feels like home; we maintain a laid-back environment. We have a fully stocked bar, espresso bar, and a kitchen. The floor plan is open with no closed doors,” he said. “We also offer a variety of unique gifts, like locally made hot sauces, soaps and candles, labeled with humorous things that everyone thinks but no one wants to say, along with original local artwork.”
But, don’t let the wide variety of options fool you; Troquille is serious about watches. So much so that he applied and was accepted to an apprenticeship in Switzerland to learn all he could about the time-keeping pieces.
Said the felt naming the business The Watchmaker sent a subliminal message.
“I wanted to be at the top of the searches and I know ‘The Watchmaker’ subliminally says ‘It's me, I am the one you’re looking for’”, he said.
Troquille started in a 200 square-foot back room doing wholesale service work for every store between Dallas and Shreveport working alone. In 1998 The Watchmaker opened as a brick and mortar.
“Now I’m to the point where I have to have five to seven employees to support everything we do in the store,” Troquille said. “The store is working with production and manufacturing facilities all around the world.”
“My plan was always to have my own business, since junior college,” he continued. “With that being said, I quickly realized no one came anywhere near sharing the same vision that I did on how a watch business should look or run.”
Troquille serves as the jack-of-all-trades for the East Texas business and said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I manage the business, push projects in development and growth, sales, design work, research new products, hospitality, janitor, bartender, barista, customer relations, purchasing, clock repair, light jewelry repair, knife repair and sharpening, cook, and most importantly, I am the Swiss trained watch-maker at The Watchmaker,” he said. “I love it all.”
Customers looking to get their watch fixed can usually browse all the store has to offer while they wait. The Watchmaker also does custom design work and can do corporate awards, however; the focus remains on watch, jewelry, and clock repair and services.
For as long as The Watchmaker has been serving the area, Troquille said he hears on a regular basis when customers walk in that they didn’t know the business was there.
“We hear it every day,” he said. “The No. 1 thing I would like for people to know is that we are here.”
Troquille has done work for princes, presidents, musicians, and some of the wealthiest people in the world and that service has always been the main focus since day one.
The Watchmaker is an authorized dealer for Microtech, Böker, Berryhill Knifeworks, and Joe Stewart customs, as well as being the only Keanison Knives dealer in the world.
Troquille joked that with all the store has to offer, batteries were one of his best-selling items.
“Oddly enough, the thing that sells the most is batteries, but we have such a variety of products that I would have to say the best selling item is the service you get at The Watchmaker,” he said.
Troquille expressed gratitude for the longevity of his business through some very trying, unprecedented times.
“There has been so much tragedy with catastrophic events and sickness in the world,” he said. “Through the more than two decades of being open those hardships rarely affected us negatively; we truly give God the glory for keeping his hand over our business and allowing the growth longevity of it.”
The Watchmaker is located at 2700 Hillside Drive and can be reached at 903-509-TIME (8463). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
