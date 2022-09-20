The Pelvic Fixx has opened its doors to a new location and will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday.
The clinic offers treatment for both men and women who have pelvic floor issues including, but not limited to urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, pelvic pain, hip pain, post prostatectomy, prenatal, post-partum, pain with intercourse, and more, according to physical therapist Heather Brooks who also runs the business.
Brooks said this is a service that is often overlooked in the health community.
“Pelvic Health is a very personalized service that is performed in a private setting, and each patient's treatment plan is determined based on their individual assessment,” Brooks said. “The Pelvic Fixx is one of the only physical therapy clinics that offer this service in our area.”
Brooks is certified in women’s health physical therapy through Texas Woman’s University and has been practicing pelvic floor physical therapy since 2011.
Brooks also started the pelvic health program in Longview at The Institute for Healthy Living where she worked nine years before opening The Pelvic Fixx.
Physical therapist Sherra Holt, who has been with the clinic since March, received her Bachelor's of Science in Kinesiology from UT Tyler in 2018.
Brooks was one of the first to bring this specialized therapy to the area as a way to fill a void in the community.
“I wanted to bring this specialty to Tyler in order to reach the needs of our community,” she said.
Brooks said she is excited to show off the new, larger space and celebrate with the community on Wednesday.
“We can’t wait; our larger and more comfortable space will improve the experience of our patients. We are very excited to be part of the East Texas and Tyler community and look forward to being the provider of choice for Pelvic Health Physical Therapy in the East Texas area”, Brooks said.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. along with an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Pelvic Fixx is now located at 625 Chase Drive, Suite 101 and can be reached at 903-717-8966 to schedule an appointment.
For more information, visit The Pelvic Fixx Facebook Page.