The Brannon Corporation is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.
In the spring of 1977, Tom Barber, an architectural engineer completing a tenure as a presidential appointee in the office of U.S. Housing and Urban Development, teamed with a young civil engineer, Terry Brannon, with experience primarily in city (public works) engineering. Their intent was to meet an unresolved need in East Texas to serve cities and rural counties with public works engineering services. The partnership, initially known as Barber-Brannon Engineers, expanded rapidly adding grant management and architecture to the services provided to cities.
In 1985, Terry Brannon purchased the stock of the other partners and consolidated the focus of the company to civil engineering. With the change in ownership came a name change to The C. T. Brannon Corporation also doing business as The Brannon Corporation.
In 2000, Terry Brannon became Chairman Emeritus, passing the baton to new management while continuing to be a key component in the company’s Aquatics Division. Current ownership, Rea Boudreaux, Bob Breedlove, and Travis Bozick, combine for over 85 years of engineering experience. With 17 technical support staff, the Brannon Corporation is equipped to handle a wide range of civil engineering needs.
The Brannon Corporation consists of Aquatic, Aviation, Commercial & Residential Development, and Municipal Divisions. As consulting engineers, Brannon has assisted projects as far away as Africa, South America, and Asia, while still remaining committed to their home here in East Texas.
Whether you drop kids off at one of the many area schools, play a round of golf at a nearby country club, drive on local streets, pick up items from a home improvement store, have lunch at a local restaurant, stop by a bank ATM, get groceries, take the family to a waterpark, go for a walk down Rose Rudman or Legacy trails, swing by a church before heading to your home in a subdivision, there is a great chance your daily life is affected by a Brannon Corporation project. If you need a consulting engineer for a design that works, your solutions are in their sight.