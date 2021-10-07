Stephanie Shirley has been promoted to vice president, mortgage loan officer, in Texas Bank and Trust’s residential mortgage lending division in Tyler.
Involved in banking since 1993, Ms. Shirley graduated from John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College. She is a member of the Tyler Area Builders Association, the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors for which she serves as a member of its TREPAC, and she is a past board member of the East Texas Builders Association.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates twenty-one full-service branches throughout East Texas and the DFW Metroplex.